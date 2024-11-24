Marco Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,394 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.7% of Marco Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $20,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,362 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $411,748,000 after purchasing an additional 121,874 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Oracle by 15.3% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 24,800 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $4,160,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,460 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $48,813,000 after acquiring an additional 126,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $169.52.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $192.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $196.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Oracle's payout ratio is 41.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

