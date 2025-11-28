Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.54, but opened at $22.64. Marine Harvest ASA shares last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 1,457 shares changing hands.

Marine Harvest ASA Trading Up 3.3%

The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32.

Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Marine Harvest ASA had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marine Harvest ASA will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Marine Harvest ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

