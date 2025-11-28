Free Trial
Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Marine Harvest ASA logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up — the stock opened at $22.64 after a $21.54 close and last traded at $22.63 (up ~3.3%) on light volume of 1,457 shares.
  • Quarterly results showed a slight EPS miss of $0.15 versus $0.16 consensus while revenue beat at $1.60 billion versus $1.57 billion; return on equity was 13.98% and net margin 5.85%.
  • Key fundamentals and technicals: market cap $11.93B, PE 32.31, debt/equity 0.61, current ratio 3.12, with the 50‑day and 200‑day SMAs at $21.95 and $20.32 respectively.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.54, but opened at $22.64. Marine Harvest ASA shares last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 1,457 shares changing hands.

Marine Harvest ASA Trading Up 3.3%

The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32.

Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Marine Harvest ASA had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marine Harvest ASA will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Marine Harvest ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

