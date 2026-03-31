MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.14 and traded as high as $26.85. MarineMax shares last traded at $25.8230, with a volume of 427,816 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded MarineMax from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 30th. National Bank Financial set a $35.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HZO

MarineMax Price Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $505.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.67 million. MarineMax had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. MarineMax's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,009 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $23,091,000 after buying an additional 94,356 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 774,918 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 89,080 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 115.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 716,078 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 383,926 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $16,620,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,471 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 109,241 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HZO and is one of the largest recreational boat and yacht retailers in the United States. The company markets new and used motor yachts, sailing yachts, sport boats and personal watercraft, acting as an authorized dealer for leading manufacturers. In addition to boat sales, MarineMax provides service and maintenance, parts and accessory sales, training and education, and marina operations.

Operating through a network of sales centers, service facilities and marinas, MarineMax serves coastal and inland markets across the continental U.S.

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