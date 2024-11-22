Mark Reinstra Sells 16,480 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 16,480 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $847,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,305,820.23. The trade was a 5.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Roblox alerts: Sign Up

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Mark Reinstra sold 17,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $774,860.00.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,787,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,171. The business's 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. Roblox's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 340.7% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,135,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $448,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,921 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 24.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $926,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,286 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in Roblox by 26.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company's stock worth $437,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,044 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $107,491,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,304,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Roblox from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roblox, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roblox wasn't on the list.

While Roblox currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here