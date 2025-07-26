Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired Rep. J. French Hill

Representative J. French Hill (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Markel Group Inc. NYSE: MKL. In a filing disclosed on July 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Markel Group stock on June 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "J FRENCH HILL - REVOCABLE TRUST" account.

Representative J. French Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Loews NYSE: L on 6/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Fortrea NASDAQ: FTRE on 6/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Vitesse Energy NYSE: VTS on 6/23/2025.

Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Lazard NYSE: LAZ on 6/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 6/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Spectrum Brands NYSE: SPB on 6/23/2025.

Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company NYSE: WFC on 6/23/2025.

Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Blackstone NYSE: BX on 6/23/2025.

Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Regions Financial NYSE: RF on 6/23/2025.

Markel Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of MKL opened at $2,024.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,960.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,877.55. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,491.03 and a 52-week high of $2,063.68.

Institutional Trading of Markel Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 573 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 26.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus upgraded Markel Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,820.33.

About Representative Hill

French Hill (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hill (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Hill is the founder and chairman of Delta Trust & Bank. He has served as senior policy advisor to President George H.W. Bush, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Treasury and senior advisor to Governor Mike Huckabee.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

