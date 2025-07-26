Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Stock Acquired Rep. J. French Hill

Representative J. French Hill (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Markel Group Inc. NYSE: MKL. In a filing disclosed on July 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Markel Group stock on June 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MARTHA M HILL - SEP IRA" account.

Representative J. French Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Loews NYSE: L on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Fortrea NASDAQ: FTRE on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Markel Group NYSE: MKL on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Vitesse Energy NYSE: VTS on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Lazard NYSE: LAZ on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Spectrum Brands NYSE: SPB on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company NYSE: WFC on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Blackstone NYSE: BX on 6/23/2025.

on 6/23/2025. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Regions Financial NYSE: RF on 6/23/2025.

Get Markel Group alerts: Sign Up

Markel Group Stock Up 1.1%

Markel Group stock opened at $2,024.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,960.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,877.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.84. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,491.03 and a twelve month high of $2,063.68.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 632 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,430.08. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,820.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MKL

Institutional Trading of Markel Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in Markel Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 128 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company's stock.

About Representative Hill

French Hill (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hill (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Hill is the founder and chairman of Delta Trust & Bank. He has served as senior policy advisor to President George H.W. Bush, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Treasury and senior advisor to Governor Mike Huckabee.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Markel Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Markel Group wasn't on the list.

While Markel Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here