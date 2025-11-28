Free Trial
Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Marks and Spencer Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market — the stock closed at $9.08 and opened at $9.62, last trading at $9.1540 on volume of 2,890 shares.
  • Analyst activity is mixed: Citigroup upgraded Marks & Spencer to a "strong-buy" while Royal Bank of Canada cut it to "hold," leaving a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" (1 Strong Buy, 2 Hold).
  • Marks & Spencer announced a dividend of $0.0315 payable Jan 16 to shareholders of record on Dec 1, with an ex-dividend date of Nov 28 and a reported yield of 118.0%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MAKSY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $9.62. Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at $9.1540, with a volume of 2,890 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAKSY shares. Citigroup upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on MAKSY

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company's fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Marks and Spencer Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 118.0%.

About Marks and Spencer Group

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

