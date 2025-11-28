Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MAKSY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $9.62. Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at $9.1540, with a volume of 2,890 shares changing hands.

Get MAKSY alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAKSY shares. Citigroup upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on MAKSY

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company's fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Marks and Spencer Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 118.0%.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marks and Spencer Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marks and Spencer Group wasn't on the list.

While Marks and Spencer Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here