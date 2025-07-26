Free Trial
Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Trading Down 20.6% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2025
Key Points

  • Marshalls plc shares saw a significant decline of 20.6%, trading as low as GBX 197.40 ($2.65).
  • Trading volume surged to approximately 10.4 million shares, a 666% increase compared to the average daily volume.
  • The company's current market cap is £527 million, with key financial ratios indicating a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.26.
Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH - Get Free Report) were down 20.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 197.40 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 209.50 ($2.82). Approximately 10,387,320 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 666% from the average daily volume of 1,356,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264 ($3.55).

Marshalls Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 269.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 260.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of £527.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

About Marshalls

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls' strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.

