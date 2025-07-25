Free Trial
Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Shares Down 20.6% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2025
Marshalls logo with Basic Materials background

Key Points

  • Marshalls plc experienced a significant drop in share price, down 20.6% on Friday, closing at GBX 209.50 ($2.82).
  • An unusually high trading volume of approximately 10.4 million shares was reported, marking a 666% increase compared to the average daily volume.
  • The company's debt-to-equity ratio stands at 33.19, indicating a stable financial position amidst the stock price decline.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.
Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH - Get Free Report) dropped 20.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 197.40 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 209.50 ($2.82). Approximately 10,387,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 666% from the average daily volume of 1,356,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264 ($3.55).

Marshalls Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £527.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 269.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 260.56.

Marshalls Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls' strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.

Read More

