Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Trading Down 20.6% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2025
Marshalls logo with Basic Materials background

Key Points

  • Marshalls plc shares declined by 20.6% in a single day, with trading lows at GBX 197.40 ($2.67) and highs at GBX 209.50 ($2.83).
  • The stock experienced a significant trading volume increase of 666%, reaching over 10 million shares in a day, compared to the average session volume of 1.36 million shares.
  • As of now, Marshalls has a market capitalization of £527 million and a PE ratio of 24.47, reflecting its current valuation in the market.
Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 20.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 197.40 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 209.50 ($2.83). 10,387,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 666% from the average session volume of 1,356,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264 ($3.57).

Marshalls Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £527.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 270.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 261.06.

About Marshalls

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls' strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

