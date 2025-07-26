Free Trial
Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Shares Down 20.6% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2025
Marshalls logo with Basic Materials background

Key Points

  • Marshalls plc experienced a significant stock drop of 20.6%, closing at GBX 209.50 ($2.82) after trading as low as GBX 197.40 ($2.65).
  • Trading volume surged to 10,387,320 shares, an increase of 666% compared to the average volume of 1,356,226 shares.
  • The company's market capitalization is approximately £527 million, with a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.26, indicating volatility in its stock performance.
Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 20.6% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 197.40 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 209.50 ($2.82). Approximately 10,387,320 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 666% from the average daily volume of 1,356,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264 ($3.55).

Marshalls Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 269.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 260.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The company has a market cap of £527.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

About Marshalls

(Get Free Report)

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls' strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.

Further Reading

