Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Trading Down 21.8% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2025
Marshalls logo with Basic Materials background

Key Points

  • Marshalls plc's stock price dropped 21.8% in a single trading session, closing at GBX 206.50 ($2.79).
  • The trading volume spiked to 15,776,630 shares, an increase of 1,032% from the average volume.
  • Marshalls has a market capitalization of £527.00 million and a P/E ratio of 24.47, indicating a significant change in investor sentiment.
  • The company operates through three divisions: Landscape Products, Roofing Products, and Building Products, focusing on sustainable solutions for the built environment.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.
Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 21.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 197.40 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 206.50 ($2.79). 15,776,630 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,032% from the average session volume of 1,393,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264 ($3.57).

Marshalls Trading Down 20.6%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 270.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 261.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The stock has a market cap of £527.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Marshalls Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls' strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

