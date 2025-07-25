Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Trading Down 21.8% - What's Next?

Get Marshalls alerts: Sign Up

Marshalls plc ( LON:MSLH Get Free Report )'s stock price traded down 21.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 197.40 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 206.50 ($2.79). 15,776,630 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,032% from the average session volume of 1,393,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264 ($3.57).

The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 270.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 261.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The stock has a market cap of £527.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Marshalls Company Profile

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls' strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.

