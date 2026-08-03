Martine Rothblatt Sells 9,500 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.96, for a total value of $4,930,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 324,443 shares in the company, valued at $168,372,939.28. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

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United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $516.31. 427,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,638. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.59. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $287.64 and a one year high of $609.35. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $543.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.79.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.63 EPS. The company's revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $620.00 to $613.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price objective on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $648.33.

View Our Latest Report on UTHR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 474 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 833 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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