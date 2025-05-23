Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Down 2.5% - Should You Sell?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.04 and last traded at $60.29. 5,299,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 14,136,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.52.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $38,248.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,248.60. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,125. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,948. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

