Mary Beth Harler Sells 14,501 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS - Get Free Report) CEO Mary Beth Harler sold 14,501 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $18,416.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 323,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $411,073.60. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mary Beth Harler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Mary Beth Harler sold 1,522 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $1,826.40.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGMS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 108,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,420. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company's 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 317.97% and a negative net margin of 7,417.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,773 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 99,635 shares of the company's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut IGM Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.50.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

See Also

