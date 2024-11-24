Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,274 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $60,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the third quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 price target (up previously from $565.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $572.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $549.16.

Mastercard stock opened at $520.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $506.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $404.32 and a 52 week high of $534.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard's payout ratio is 19.97%.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 23.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

