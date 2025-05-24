Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

MAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mattel from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mattel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Mattel Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.01 on Friday. Mattel has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $791.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Mattel by 995.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,315 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Mattel by 52.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,780 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 93.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,995 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company's stock.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

