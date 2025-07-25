Matthew Ohayer Sells 5,000 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $201,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,872,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,219,303.80. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, Matthew Ohayer sold 30,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $1,175,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Matthew Ohayer sold 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00.

On Friday, June 13th, Matthew Ohayer sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $790,500.00.

Get Vital Farms alerts: Sign Up

Vital Farms Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VITL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 637,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,513. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.94. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $162.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $164.43 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Vital Farms's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,420 shares of the company's stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 36.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VITL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vital Farms to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $44.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VITL

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vital Farms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vital Farms wasn't on the list.

While Vital Farms currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here