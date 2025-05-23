Matthew S. Garman Sells 20,923 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.99. The stock had a trading volume of 33,340,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,929,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $72,061,766,000 after buying an additional 1,725,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here