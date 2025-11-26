Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Director Stephen Case Acquires 5,000 Shares

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP - Get Free Report) Director Stephen Case acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $75,650.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 11,958,945 shares in the company, valued at $180,938,837.85. This represents a 0.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance

Maui Land & Pineapple stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 19,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,806. The firm has a market cap of $312.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.75. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Maui Land & Pineapple from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,710,000. Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 14.5% during the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 919,343 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 116,076 shares during the last quarter. Steinberganna Wealth Management bought a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. 24.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

