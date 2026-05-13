Maxim Group Issues Negative Forecast for Innodata Earnings

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Maxim Group dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Innodata in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 8th. Maxim Group analyst A. Klee now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Innodata's current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Maxim Group also issued estimates for Innodata's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.47 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 13.86%.Innodata's revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Get Innodata alerts: Sign Up

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INOD. BWS Financial restated a "top pick" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Innodata from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innodata currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innodata

Innodata Price Performance

NASDAQ:INOD opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Innodata has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $114.77. The business's 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,386 shares of the technology company's stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,747 shares of the technology company's stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the technology company's stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,703 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,440 shares of the technology company's stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company's stock.

Key Innodata News

Here are the key news stories impacting Innodata this week:

Positive Sentiment: Innodata’s Q1 results were described as a “blowout” call, with management sounding upbeat about demand trends and future growth, reinforcing the bullish case for the stock. Innodata Inc. Soars After Blowout Earnings Call

Innodata’s Q1 results were described as a “blowout” call, with management sounding upbeat about demand trends and future growth, reinforcing the bullish case for the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company’s Q1 revenue jumped 54% to a record $90.1 million, beating expectations and prompting commentary that the stock still has upside after the strong report. Innodata Q1 Revenue Jumps 54: More Upside Ahead for the Stock?

The company’s Q1 revenue jumped 54% to a record $90.1 million, beating expectations and prompting commentary that the stock still has upside after the strong report. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted that Innodata’s profits nearly doubled and its shares hit an all-time high, reflecting strong investor enthusiasm following earnings. Innodata (INOD) Profits Nearly Double, Shares Fly to All-Time High

Recent coverage highlighted that Innodata’s profits nearly doubled and its shares hit an all-time high, reflecting strong investor enthusiasm following earnings. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary also pointed to Innodata as an AI/data-center beneficiary, with the stock nearly doubling in 2026 and remaining a momentum favorite. Innodata Stock Has Nearly Doubled in 2026. It’s an AI Data Center Play Now.

Market commentary also pointed to Innodata as an AI/data-center beneficiary, with the stock nearly doubling in 2026 and remaining a momentum favorite. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity has been mixed, with both heavy call buying and a spike in put volume, suggesting traders expect continued volatility rather than a clear one-way move.

Unusual options activity has been mixed, with both heavy call buying and a spike in put volume, suggesting traders expect continued volatility rather than a clear one-way move. Negative Sentiment: Maxim Group trimmed several future EPS estimates for Innodata, which could temper some of the recent enthusiasm if investors worry growth will not stay as strong as expected.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc NASDAQ: INOD is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata's platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high‐quality, machine‐readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm's offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Innodata, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Innodata wasn't on the list.

While Innodata currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here