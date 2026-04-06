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Maximus, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:MMS)

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Maximus logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dividend: Maximus declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share (annualized $1.32), payable June 1 to holders of record on May 15, implying a yield of about 2.1% and a payout ratio (~19.8%) that is well covered by earnings.
  • Earnings and outlook: Q results showed $1.85 EPS (beat $0.01) with revenue down 4.1% YoY; management set FY2026 guidance of $8.05–$8.35 EPS while the stock traded up ~2% to $63.60 and remains below its 12‑month high of $100.
  • Insider and institutional activity: CEO and CFO made share purchases in February (raising their stakes), insiders own 1.8% of the stock and institutional investors hold roughly 97%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the health services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Maximus has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Maximus has a payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Maximus to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Maximus Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of MMS stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.60. The company had a trading volume of 588,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,670. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.38. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Maximus has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Maximus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Maximus will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Mutryn acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 40,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,027,597.94. The trade was a 2.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,175 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.45 per share, with a total value of $249,078.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 328,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,732,619.85. This trade represents a 0.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Maximus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maximus

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc NYSE: MMS is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Maximus (NYSE:MMS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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