Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Price Down 6.4% - What's Next?

Mazda Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:MZDAY - Get Free Report) was down 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 38,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 163,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MZDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Mazda Motor to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Daiwa America raised shares of Mazda Motor to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Mazda Motor Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1,304.72 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Mazda Motor Corporation will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

