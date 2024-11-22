MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX) Shares Up 6.5% - Here's Why

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX - Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $17.59. 13,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 119,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Get MBX Biosciences alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28.

MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.72) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that MBX Biosciences, Inc. will post -13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MBX Biosciences

In other MBX Biosciences news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier purchased 625,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,552,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,844,384. The trade was a 15.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward T. Mathers acquired 500,000 shares of MBX Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,614,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,831,776. This represents a 16.05 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of MBX Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the third quarter worth $155,499,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences during the third quarter worth $690,000.

MBX Biosciences Company Profile

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MBX Biosciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MBX Biosciences wasn't on the list.

While MBX Biosciences currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here