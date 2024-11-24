McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,019 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $52,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Baird R W downgraded shares of McDonald's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $319.46.

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $290.28 on Friday. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.13. The company has a market cap of $208.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from McDonald's's previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,939 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,781,937.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,121,716.12. This represents a 22.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,498 shares of company stock worth $10,381,296. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

