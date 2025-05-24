MDJM LTD - Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:UOKA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

MDJM LTD - Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:UOKA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

MDJM LTD - Ordinary Shares Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:UOKA opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $3.55. MDJM LTD - Ordinary Shares has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

About MDJM LTD - Ordinary Shares

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company engages in providing real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Cupar, the United Kingdom.

