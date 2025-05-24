MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

MDxHealth Stock Performance

Shares of MDXH stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. MDxHealth has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.50.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $24.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 million. MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 1,077.84% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MDxHealth will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDxHealth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDxHealth by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in MDxHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in MDxHealth by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

