MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $95,040.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,967,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,251,880.40. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $99,840.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $93,760.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $98,480.00.

MediaAlpha Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE MAX traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.74. 647,727 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,272. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $829.94 million, a PE ratio of -424.36 and a beta of 1.21.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $306.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.30 million. MediaAlpha had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 71.02%. The firm's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. MediaAlpha has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 target price on MediaAlpha in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded MediaAlpha from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.25.

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 560,765 shares of the company's stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 91,204 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Virtus Advisers LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the company's stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 32,090 shares of the company's stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

