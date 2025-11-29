Free Trial
Medical Stocks To Consider - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener flags Eli Lilly (LLY), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH) as the three medical stocks to watch today, based on the highest dollar trading volume over the past several days.
  • Medical equities are driven by clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, patent protection and reimbursement policies, offering potential growth from innovation but carrying higher regulatory and binary-event risk.
  • Eli Lilly stands out for its diabetes and obesity portfolio—key products include Mounjaro, Jardiance, Trulicity and Zepbound—making it a focal point for investors interested in therapeutic growth areas.
  • Interested in Eli Lilly and Company? Here are five stocks we like better.

Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, and UnitedHealth Group are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is in healthcare and medicine, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics, hospitals, clinics, and contract research organizations. These equities are influenced by clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, patent protection, and reimbursement policies. Investors consider them for potential growth from medical innovation but also weigh higher regulatory and binary-event risks that can drive volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

