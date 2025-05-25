Medical Stocks To Watch Now - May 25th

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, Walmart, Hims & Hers Health, and Johnson & Johnson are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector—ranging from pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms to medical device manufacturers and healthcare service providers. Investors buy and sell these equities to gain exposure to advancements in drug development, medical technology, and demographic trends that can drive growth and profitability in the medical industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $295.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,808,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $452.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.43. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $267.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $713.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $789.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $803.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $676.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $96.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,664,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,861,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.97. Walmart has a 1-year low of $64.16 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $772.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.89. 23,551,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,610,998. The company's 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 124.75 and a beta of 1.84. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $72.98.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.12. 6,727,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,965,146. The company's 50 day moving average is $155.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99.

