Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access for 5 Weeks at $5
Claim Your Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Trading Down 2% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Medicenna Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares down 2% — Medicenna fell to C$1.50 on Wednesday with 43,902 shares traded, about 16% below its average session volume.
  • Continued losses — The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, has a deeply negative ROE (−159.88%) and net margin, and analysts expect −0.37 EPS for the current year despite a C$125.1M market cap.
  • Business focus — Medicenna is a Canada-based immuno-oncology firm developing Interleukin‑4 “Empowered Cytokines” that target the IL‑4 receptor expressed across roughly 20 cancers.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA - Get Free Report) shares fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50. 43,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 52,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0%

The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business's fifty day moving average price is C$1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$125.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.83.

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Medicenna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.88% and a negative net margin of 533,640.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp is a Canada based immuno-oncology company. Its principal business activity is the development and commercialization of Empowered Cytokines and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. The company is engaged in developing Interleukin-4 Empowered Cytokines that specifically target the Interleukin-4 Receptor which is over-expressed by 20 different cancers, cancer stem cells and immunosuppressive cells of the tumor microenvironment.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Medicenna Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Medicenna Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Medicenna Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Medicenna Therapeutics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Enter your email address and we'll send you our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
By Chris Markoch | November 21, 2025
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
tc pixel
Claim Your Complimentary Bitcoin Reward
Claim Your Complimentary Bitcoin Reward
From Crypto Swap Profits (Ad)
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines