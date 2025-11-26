Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Trading Down 2% - What's Next?

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA - Get Free Report) shares fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50. 43,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 52,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business's fifty day moving average price is C$1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$125.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.83.

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Medicenna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.88% and a negative net margin of 533,640.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp is a Canada based immuno-oncology company. Its principal business activity is the development and commercialization of Empowered Cytokines and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. The company is engaged in developing Interleukin-4 Empowered Cytokines that specifically target the Interleukin-4 Receptor which is over-expressed by 20 different cancers, cancer stem cells and immunosuppressive cells of the tumor microenvironment.

