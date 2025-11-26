Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Shares Up 1.8% - Should You Buy?

Free Trial
Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Shares Up 1.8%

November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares rose 1.8% on Wednesday to $0.6041, trading as high as $0.6041 on a volume of 2,500 shares, roughly 40% below the average session volume of 4,176.
  • The stock's technicals show a 50‑day moving average of $0.67 and a 200‑day moving average of $0.63.
  • Melco International Development is an investment holding company that develops, owns and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment resorts in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus and Japan.
  MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Melco International Development Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MDEVF - Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.6041 and last traded at $0.6041. 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 4,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5937.

Melco International Development Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.

Melco International Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Melco International Development Right Now?

Before you consider Melco International Development, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

While Melco International Development currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

