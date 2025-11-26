Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Shares Up 1.8% - Should You Buy?

Get MDEVF alerts: Sign Up

Melco International Development Stock Performance

Melco International Development Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:MDEVF Get Free Report ) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.6041 and last traded at $0.6041. 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 4,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5937.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.

Melco International Development Company Profile

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Melco International Development, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Melco International Development wasn't on the list.

While Melco International Development currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here