Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MLCO opened at $8.97 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12.

Several analysts recently commented on MLCO shares. UBS Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $4.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.20 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $5.70 to $6.60 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $7.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,015,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,700,000 after purchasing an additional 846,504 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,915,978 shares of the company's stock worth $10,097,000 after acquiring an additional 784,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,161 shares of the company's stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 18,010 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

