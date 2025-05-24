Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Stock Price Up 0.6% - Still a Buy?

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG - Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 119,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 335,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Membership Collective Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $365.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36.

About Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

