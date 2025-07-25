Free Trial
→ Gold Hits $3,000… Here’s How You Can Get More for Under $20 (From The Oxford Club) (Ad)

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2025
Mercedes-Benz Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background

Key Points

  • Mercedes-Benz Group AG experienced a 53% increase in trading volume, with approximately 58,292 shares traded, reflecting significant investor interest.
  • The stock price rose to $64.40, marking a 2.7% increase from the previous close of $63.36.
  • The company declared a dividend increase to $4.30 per share, up from $1.63, representing an 8.07% yield for shareholders.
  • Mercedes-Benz Group has a market cap of $69.59 billion and operates several segments, including cars and vans under the renowned Mercedes-Benz brand.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Mercedes-Benz Group.
  • Limited Time Offer: Unlock powerful research tools, advanced financial data, and expert insights to help you invest with confidence. Save 50% when you upgrade to MarketBeat All Access during the month of July. Claim your discount here.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 58,292 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session's volume of 38,180 shares.The stock last traded at $64.40 and had previously closed at $63.36.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Up 2.7%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Mercedes-Benz Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $4.30 per share. This is an increase from Mercedes-Benz Group's previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 8.07%.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Mercedes-Benz Group Right Now?

Before you consider Mercedes-Benz Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mercedes-Benz Group wasn't on the list.

While Mercedes-Benz Group currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

3 “Boring” Mega Cap Stocks to Turn Into Pure Profit
Joby vs. Archer: The $10 Billion eVTOL Battle
3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks With Catalysts Too Big to Ignore

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines