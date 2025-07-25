Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts: Sign Up

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Up 2.7%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG ( OTCMKTS:MBGAF Get Free Report ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 58,292 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session's volume of 38,180 shares.The stock last traded at $64.40 and had previously closed at $63.36.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Mercedes-Benz Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $4.30 per share. This is an increase from Mercedes-Benz Group's previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 8.07%.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mercedes-Benz Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mercedes-Benz Group wasn't on the list.

While Mercedes-Benz Group currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here