Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Trading Down 3.4% - Here's Why

Merck KGaA Price Performance

Merck KGaA ( OTCMKTS:MKGAF Get Free Report )'s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $131.5460 and last traded at $131.5460. 170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.94 and a 200 day moving average of $131.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

Featured Stories

