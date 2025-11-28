Free Trial
Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Trading Down 3.4% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Merck KGaA logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 3.4% intraday to $131.55 (from a $136.21 close), hitting a low of $131.5460 during mid-day trading.
  • Trading was very light—just 170 shares changed hands, about 81% below the average session volume of 888 shares.
  • Merck KGaA has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E of ~19.9 and low leverage (debt/equity 0.27), and operates in the Life Science, Healthcare and Electronics segments.
Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $131.5460 and last traded at $131.5460. 170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.21.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.94 and a 200 day moving average of $131.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

