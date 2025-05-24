Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.71.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $211.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 3,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $185,648.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,119.90. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 88,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $4,078,793.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,861,313 shares in the company, valued at $317,472,952.51. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,610 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $233,126,000 after acquiring an additional 41,324 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,258,186 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $97,305,000 after acquiring an additional 185,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,124 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $92,490,000 after acquiring an additional 52,725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $86,526,000 after acquiring an additional 294,747 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,508 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 677,894 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

