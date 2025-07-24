Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Trading Down 1.2% - Time to Sell?

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU - Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.84. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Get MHGU alerts: Sign Up

Meritage Hospitality Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $85.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.71 and a beta of -0.06.

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.22). Meritage Hospitality Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Meritage Hospitality Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Meritage Hospitality Group wasn't on the list.

While Meritage Hospitality Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here