Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:RJET) Trading Down 4.8% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares fell 4.8% to $20.00 on Friday with only 9,441 shares traded, about 67% below the average session volume, after closing at $21.00 the prior day.
  • Analyst sentiment is bearish — Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of "Sell".
  • The company reported negative earnings of ($0.75) per share on $90.68 million in revenue and posted a -43.65% net margin and -1,171.23% return on equity, reflecting weak profitability.
Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RJET - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. 9,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 28,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Mesa Air Group Stock Performance

The company's fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The company has a market cap of $559.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.09.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:RJET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 1,171.23% and a negative net margin of 43.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 1,628,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 392,878 shares during the period. Orvieto Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.

