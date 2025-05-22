Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $10.92. Mesoblast shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 45,100 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MESO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Mesoblast to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Mesoblast Stock Down 2.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 86,566.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

