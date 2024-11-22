Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Down 0.9% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $556.49 and last traded at $558.09. 2,153,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 14,940,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $563.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $583.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $719.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $634.10.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $572.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.00, for a total transaction of $407,167.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,598. This trade represents a 17.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total transaction of $2,918,698.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,943,375.40. The trade was a 37.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,843 shares of company stock worth $92,083,554 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 122.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

