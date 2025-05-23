Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading Down 1.2% After Insider Selling

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $622.65 and last traded at $628.64. 3,273,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 14,454,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $636.57.

Specifically, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $635.50, for a total transaction of $329,824.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,535,270. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.25, for a total transaction of $298,418.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $6,453,384. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.25, for a total value of $324,805.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,882,478.75. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. JMP Securities reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $701.05.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $573.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $608.53.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Fjell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

