Metaverse Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - May 24th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, Xiao-I, Alset, and PowerUp Acquisition are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in creating, operating or enabling the metaverse—immersive virtual environments that blend augmented reality, virtual reality, gaming, social media and blockchain. These firms may manufacture VR/AR hardware, develop 3D content and digital platforms, or provide the cloud, networking and AI infrastructure that powers interconnected virtual worlds. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $131.29. The company had a trading volume of 198,282,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,485,184. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.94. The company has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN traded down $6.94 on Friday, reaching $309.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,946,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,498. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.22. The company has a market cap of $193.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Accenture has a 52-week low of $275.01 and a 52-week high of $398.35.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE GLOB traded down $4.47 on Friday, reaching $100.90. 850,536 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,653. Globant has a 12 month low of $88.03 and a 12 month high of $238.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

NYSE SKM traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $20.55. 345,605 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,483. SK Telecom has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Xiao-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People's Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

NASDAQ AIXI traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $3.39. 423,528 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,599. Xiao-I has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63.

Alset (AEI)

Alset Inc. engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Shares of Alset stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 223,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,112. Alset has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

Shares of PowerUp Acquisition stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 763,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406. PowerUp Acquisition has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.80. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40.

