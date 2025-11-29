Free Trial
Metaverse Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Robot Consulting logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener flagged seven "metaverse stocks" with the highest recent dollar trading volume, notably Robot Consulting (LAWR), Everbright Digital (EDHL), Global Mofy AI (GMM), and HUB Cyber Security (HUBCW).
  • The firms provide varied metaverse exposure—LAWR offers a cloud HR platform with plans to expand into legal tech/metaverse; EDHL is an integrated digital marketing provider; GMM focuses on virtual content, 3D rebuild and AI technologies; and HUBCW delivers metaverse and quantum cybersecurity solutions.
  • These stocks offer potential long‑term upside from immersive digital worlds but come with higher volatility and speculative risk because of uncertain adoption timelines and evolving business models.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Robot Consulting, Everbright Digital, Global Mofy AI, and HUB Cyber Security are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Metaverse stocks" are shares of companies that build, enable, or profit from virtual and augmented reality environments—including makers of AR/VR hardware, 3D engine and platform software, virtual goods marketplaces, cloud and networking infrastructure, and related content creators. For investors, these stocks represent a way to gain exposure to the potential long‑term growth of immersive digital worlds but often carry higher volatility and speculative risk due to uncertain adoption timelines and evolving business models. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Robot Consulting (LAWR)

Robot Consulting Co. Ltd. is a platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company's major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system which helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders and journalize accounting items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAWR

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDHL

Global Mofy AI (GMM)

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GMM

HUB Cyber Security (HUBCW)

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBCW

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

