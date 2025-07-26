Metaverse Stocks To Follow Now - July 26th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, and PowerUp Acquisition are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or support the virtual, augmented, and mixed-reality environments collectively known as the metaverse. They include firms building hardware (VR/AR headsets), creating software platforms (virtual worlds, social hubs) and producing digital content for immersive experiences. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the anticipated growth of virtual economies, interactive entertainment and next-generation online collaboration. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $173.50. 121,814,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,110,176. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $174.72. The company has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $283.10. 2,629,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,475. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture has a 12-month low of $273.19 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a market cap of $177.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $3.98 on Friday, hitting $92.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,397,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

SK Telecom stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $22.20. 602,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,751. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SK Telecom has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKM

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

PowerUp Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.50. 1,483,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464. PowerUp Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWUP

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here