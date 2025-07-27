Metaverse Stocks To Watch Now - July 27th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, Robot Consulting, PowerUp Acquisition, and Super League Enterprise are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves building, enabling or profiting from the metaverse—a network of interconnected virtual and augmented reality environments. These firms range from VR/AR hardware manufacturers and virtual world software developers to blockchain-based digital asset marketplaces and infrastructure providers seeking to monetize immersive, persistent online experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.50. The stock had a trading volume of 121,814,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,110,176. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $174.72. The company's 50 day moving average is $150.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.10. 2,629,706 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,475. Accenture has a 1 year low of $273.19 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $177.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's 50-day moving average is $302.60 and its 200 day moving average is $322.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $3.98 on Friday, hitting $92.80. 1,397,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Globant has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $238.32. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.90. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

SK Telecom stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 602,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,751. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $24.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKM

Robot Consulting (LAWR)

Robot Consulting Co. Ltd. is a platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company's major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system which helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders and journalize accounting items.

Robot Consulting stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 235,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,479.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAWR

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

Shares of PWUP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464. PowerUp Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWUP

Super League Enterprise (SLE)

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs.

Super League Enterprise stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. 100,828 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,105. The company has a market cap of $4.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. Super League Enterprise has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLE

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here