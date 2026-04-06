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Methanex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Methanex logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Investors bought an unusually large number of calls—3,122 call options were purchased on Monday, a 299% increase versus the stock’s average daily call volume of 782.
  • Methanex missed quarterly earnings, reporting ($0.14) EPS vs. a $0.81 consensus and $968.8M revenue versus $1.03B expected; the stock traded at $61.35 and carries a P/E of 54.31.
  • Large institutional investors have been adding positions—Wellington Management grew its stake by 629.5% and overall institutional ownership stands at about 73.49%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Methanex.

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH - Get Free Report) TSE: MX was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,122 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 299% compared to the average daily volume of 782 call options.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of MEOH traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.35. 302,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,620. Methanex has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH - Get Free Report) TSE: MX last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.95). Methanex had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.21%.The company had revenue of $968.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Methanex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Methanex from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on Methanex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Methanex from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEOH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Methanex by 629.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,316,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $92,000,000 after buying an additional 1,998,763 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 249.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,432,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $56,939,000 after buying an additional 1,022,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Methanex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,306,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Methanex by 686.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 963,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $38,277,000 after acquiring an additional 840,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 116.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,157,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $46,011,000 after acquiring an additional 623,502 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver, Canada–based company and one of the world's largest producers and suppliers of methanol. The company manufactures methanol, a key feedstock for a wide range of chemical products and industrial applications. Methanex markets its product to customers in energy, plastics, paints and coatings, and various chemical sectors, positioning the company as a critical link in the global supply chain for basic chemicals.

The company's core product, methanol, serves as a building block for downstream chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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