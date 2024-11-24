MGB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $631,000 Investment in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $631,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Guaranty Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,549,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,093 shares of the company's stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 124,674 shares of the company's stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,003,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Guaranty Bancshares

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 7,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $238,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,436,020. This trade represents a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Travis Brown sold 750 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $25,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,871.25. This represents a 38.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,797 shares of company stock valued at $367,324. 26.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $37.80 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $431.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $45.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Guaranty Bancshares's payout ratio is 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Guaranty Bancshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Guaranty Bancshares wasn't on the list.

While Guaranty Bancshares currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here