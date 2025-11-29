Free Trial
MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
MGE Energy logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MGE Energy declared a quarterly dividend of $0.475 per share, payable Dec. 15 to holders of record on Dec. 1 (ex‑dividend date Dec. 1), implying about a 2.3% yield.
  • Dividend looks sustainable and long‑standing: the company has raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years and has a payout ratio around 48.3%, with analysts expecting roughly $3.84 in EPS next year (supporting the $1.90 annual dividend).
  • Recent results and valuation: MGE beat quarterly EPS estimates ($1.22 vs. $1.19) on $175.7M in revenue; market cap is about $3.03B with a P/E near 23 and a 52‑week range of $80.67–$105.81.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 48.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $82.80 on Friday. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $105.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.93.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.24%.The company had revenue of $175.68 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 20.9% during the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 135,559 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company's stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

