Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum Sells 29,437 Shares of Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Stock

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report) CEO Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 29,437 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $1,005,567.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,791,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,532,294.64. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $3,582,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 908,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $35,584,520.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 297,171 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,429,275.00.

Get FIGR alerts: Sign Up

Figure Technology Solutions Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of FIGR stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.31. 2,663,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,184. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $39.94.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $156.03 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIGR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research raised Figure Technology Solutions to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Figure Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Figure Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a "hold" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Figure Technology Solutions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIGR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIGR. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $721,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $5,963,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,412,000.

About Figure Technology Solutions

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure's proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Figure Technology Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Figure Technology Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Figure Technology Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here