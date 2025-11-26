Free Trial
Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum Sells 29,437 Shares of Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Stock

November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • CEO selling: CEO Michael B. Tannenbaum sold 29,437 shares on Nov 25 at $34.16 as part of a recent string of insider sales (totaling ~1.33M shares) that generated roughly $47.6M, leaving him with 3,791,929 shares valued at about $129.5M.
  • Stock action: FIGR shares jumped about 4.7% to $35.31 mid-day, trading below their 50‑day moving average (~$39.94) and inside a 52‑week range of $30.01–$49.50.
  • Earnings and analyst view: Figure beat Q3 EPS estimates ($0.34 vs. $0.16) on $156.0M revenue, and analysts maintain a "Moderate Buy" consensus with an average price target of about $50.38 (several firms issued buy/outperform ratings and targets up to $54).
Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report) CEO Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 29,437 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $1,005,567.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,791,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,532,294.64. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 24th, Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $3,582,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 18th, Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 908,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $35,584,520.00.
  • On Friday, September 12th, Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 297,171 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,429,275.00.

Figure Technology Solutions Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of FIGR stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.31. 2,663,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,184. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $39.94.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $156.03 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIGR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research raised Figure Technology Solutions to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Figure Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Figure Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a "hold" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Figure Technology Solutions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIGR. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $721,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $5,963,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,412,000.

About Figure Technology Solutions

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure's proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

